-
French Communist leader speaks on Paris attacks
Nov18
The national secretary of the French Communist Party issued this press release.
-
On the 98th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution
Nov12
The Bolshevik Revolution was a transformative event of the 20th Century.
-
People's Poetry: Two poems for Veterans' Day
Nov10
Powerful poetry for a day to remember and reflect on the cost of war
-
Book Review: Waging counterinsurgency war in the Puerto Rican Colony
Nov08
An important new book calls attention to the history of oppression and the struggle of the Puerto Rican people.
The Bolivarian left in Latin America: a challenge to imperialism
The rise of Left governments in Latin America presents opportunities and challenges for American workers.
The Black Belt Communists
During the Great Depression years, Black sharecroppers and the Communist Party waged war against tenant farming in the South.
A tale of two Katrinas
The storm that has swirled around New Orleans since August 2005 is "man made" and is having deep-going and devastating effects.