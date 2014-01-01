  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-Colombia-CIAWFBMap.png
Peace talks in Colombia: What about the political prisoners?

by: Liliany Obando 19.Oct

assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-SecretaryKerryandPresidentXiJuly2014.jpg
Xi Jinping's state visit to the US: an objective analysis

by: Duncan McFarland 9.Oct

assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-MaspethIndustrialCenterBushwLIRRjeh2.JPG
People's poetry: "Northeast corridor"

by: Stewart Acuff 8.Oct

assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-images-9.jpg
What Obama's Presidency has to tell us

by: Leon Wofsy 7.Oct

assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-1280px-JosMartstatueHavana.jpg
Cuba is humanity

by: Pablo Gonzalez Casanova 5.Oct

assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-844px-JuliusandEthelRosenbergNYWTS.jpg
Ethel Rosenberg honored on her 100th birthday

by: Norman Markowitz 29.Sep

assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-ComparisonofskullfeaturesofHomonalediandotherearlyhumanspecies2.jpg
Exciting new fossil find in South Africa

by: Emile Schepers 22.Sep

assets/Uploads/_resampled/CroppedImage16090-imgres-10.jpg
Qualifications for Republican presidential nominees

by: Norman Markowitz 19.Sep

The Bolivarian left in Latin America: a challenge to imperialism

by: Emile Schepers 12.Sep

The rise of Left governments in Latin America presents opportunities and challenges for American workers.

The Black Belt Communists

by: Robin D.G. Kelley 4.Sep

During the Great Depression years, Black sharecroppers and the Communist Party waged war against tenant farming in the South.

A tale of two Katrinas

by: Thomas J. Adams 1.Sep

The storm that has swirled around New Orleans since August 2005 is "man made" and is having deep-going and devastating effects.

Blog

  • "Blacklisted Again" Michael Berkowitz on "Trumbo" by Norman Markowitz

    10.Dec

    Below I have posted Michael Berkowitz's excellent review of "Trumbo," the new film on the life and struggle of novelist, screenwriter, and early Hollywood  Blacklist victim, Dalton Trumbo.

    Discuss 0

  • A Corrected and Updated Version of The "Madness" of Donald Trump by Norman Markowitz

    09.Dec

                          

    Discuss 0

  • The "Madness" of Donald Trump by Norman Markowitz

    08.Dec

    Let's start as Marxists telling it like it is.  Donald  Trump is not simply a "hate monger."  People hate various things, both personal and polititical.   Trump is a racist and a fascist, and the two go hand in hand.

    Discuss 0

  • Robert Parry's Constructive Criticism for both the Obama Administration and the Center Left by Norman Markowitz

    06.Dec

     

    Discuss 0

  • A Marxist IQ for December by Norman Markowitz

    05.Dec

     

    Discuss 1

  • A Wake Up Call for those in Labor and the Left who Who Wait for Hillary Clinton by Norman Markowitz

    29.Nov

    Below I have pasted two articles for both liberals, labor members of various left organizations and parties.  In should be a wake up call for those who are observing while Hillary Clinton plays traditional patronage politics to win over leaders of trade unions and prominent Democrats to  gain the Democratic presidential nomination.  For trade union leaders out of touch with their members and seeking either positions in or protection from a Clinton administration, this makes a certain sense.  For prominent Democrats used to taking their mass constituents for granted who seek either local patronage or positions for themselves and their underlings in a Clinton administration, this makes some sense.  But  for leaders of broad left organizations and parties, who will receive nothing directly from a Clinton administration, it makes little sense.  Doing organizatoinal work and running propaganda interference for a candidate like Clinton before she is nominated  under the delusion that this will somehow hold her to the left and/or strengthen the left organization or party among the masses of people doesn't make sense.  Communists did this effectively after Franklin Roosevelt was elected President for example, both moving him to the left and advancing mass organizations and struggles and the CPUSA after his administration moved to the left, forming a center left coalition with the administration.  Bernie Sanders is the candidate of the broad left.  He has used the word socialism in a way that no one, including Franklin Roosevelt ever did.  Full support for him to to and through the convention and  opposition to those who endorses Clinton now is the only rational policy for left organizations and parties that seek to avoid business as usual cooptation and or marginalization.  And rank and file people in trade unions, left organizations of all kinds and of course the liberal wing of the Democratic party are taking that position.

    Discuss 1